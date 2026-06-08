WVSU seen as legal wellspring

“So proud to see West Visayas State University take another meaningful step forward with a new and improved home for its College of Law,” she wrote.

The First Lady said the facility was more than just a building — it was an investment in future lawyers “who will one day stand for justice, serve with integrity, and help make the law more accessible to those who need it most.”

“Education changes lives, and when we invest in it, we invest in a better future for every Filipino. This is in line with the President’s push to make education more accessible to Filipino families,” she stressed.

WVSU College of Law graduate Wendy Anne Apalacio hailed the construction of the College of Law building, a government-funded project worth P800 million, saying it reflected strong support for legal education and the future generations of aspiring lawyers.

“We are thankful the government is allocating a budget and funding for this building. I look forward to these new facilities. WVSU will produce not only excellent graduates but excellent lawyers,” Apalacio said.

Meanwhile, for third-year Juris Doctor student Yan Germinanda, the new building serves as an inspiration to excel, reminding students that the quality of the structure and its modern facilities should be matched by their dedication and commitment to their studies.

Germinanda said the project elevates the pursuit of legal education by challenging aspiring lawyers to deepen their knowledge, sharpen their skills, and become better legal professionals.

He also thanked those whose efforts and support made the building’s construction possible.

“We would like to thank first and foremost the First Lady, Liza Araneta-Marcos, for helping facilitate the construction of the building, and all the public officials who took part and looked into its progress, most especially the WVSU president, Dr. Joselito F. Villaruz, and our current Dean, Atty. Ian Thomas Besana, for ensuring that the construction of the WVSU College of Law building pushed through,” Germinanda said.