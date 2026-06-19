Far from satisfied: Eala stays hungry after shocking Rybakina

The victory was the biggest in Eala’s professional career since pulling the rug from under Iga Swiatek, the world No. 2 at that time, during her semifinal run in the Miami Open last year.

“My coach told me before the match that there’s only a tactic until the first blow is hit. That’s what he told me, and he said it in Spanish, or that was loosely translated. He said everyone has a game plan against Tyson until Tyson hits you first, so you’ve got to hit,” said Eala after the win that serves as a huge morale-booster as she heads for the Wimbledon Championship next week.

“I was like, ‘Okay.’ So the game plan was kind of in and out of my mind, and it’s really true what he said. I guess in regards to the return, yeah, that’s what I would say was the initial theme of today’s match.”

Eala added that she couldn’t believe that she could beat a powerhouse like Rybakina, who lifted the Australian Open title last January and the Wimbledon crown three years ago.

“I’m a little foggy now. I’m still shaking. I was shaking on the match point,” said an emotional Eala, who lost to Rybakina in the Italian Open last month..

“She’s an amazing player... she’s the one to beat. I’m happy to have been able to share the court with her again.”

Rybakina had burst out of the blocks to take a 4-1 lead but Eala fought back, breaking the Kazakh’s usually strong serve twice to take the opening set.

Eala, the world No. 35, stayed in control during the second, breaking her heavily favored opponent once to storm to an upset victory.

Eala, the first Filipino player to break into the top 50, is in fine form, having beaten newly minted Queen’s Club champion Donna Vekic in the opening match in Berlin.

Eala is facing another heavyweight in world No. 8 Elina Svitolina, who beat German Eva Lys in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals at press time for a chance to inch closer to the title, where she is expected to battle world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

“I’m really pleased with how I hung in there and the level I was able to bring in today. There were definitely some difficult moments, so this is a really proud win for me,” Eala said, adding that she will definitely be tested against Svitolina.

“I think Elina is a very consistent player. She’s obviously a huge fighter with her background and her experience, but she’s also able to be aggressive when needed.”

“I’m expecting a really good match, and I hope to bring out the best and showcase my tennis, but there really are no easy matches.”