Blinded by a gold star?

Ten consecutive years is a full decade of the Philippines sitting pretty at the top of the United States Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report Tier 1 rankings.
It’s no small feat, especially when you look around Southeast Asia and see only Singapore keeping us company on Tier 1 status in the global fight against human trafficking. We should be proud, pat our prosecutors, cops, and social workers on the back for the grind they’ve put in.
On second thought, holding a gold star for 10 years doesn’t mean we’ve won the war. In fact, if we look closely at the 2025 TIP report, the glaring blind spot isn’t a shady recruiter at the airport or seaport — it’s the one with a laptop, a WiFi connection, and a chatroom full of victims.
Tech-enabled crimes are running rampant, and our traditional playbook is starting to look a little outdated.
Before we pop the Dom Pérignon, let us be clarified that Tier 1 actually doesn’t mean “trafficking-free,” nor do we have a low number of cases. It simply means the government recognizes the problem and is making serious and sustained efforts to fix it.
Honestly, though, the grading curve is a bit forgiving when data shows that nearly half a million Filipino children — roughly 1 in 100 — are estimated to have been exploited online for profit.
Every year, human trafficking worldwide generates over $150 billion in profits — made off the backs of the vulnerable. That statistic alone should be a wake-up call.
The casual observer gets lost in the reality that we’re not just dealing with the classic “illegal recruiter at the port” narrative anymore. It’s now AI-generated content, encrypted messaging apps, and cyber scam compounds that stretch across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
The TIP report itself admits that traffickers are now using AI to make their operations more scalable and harder to detect. The bad guys have adapted faster than our border security system, and that gap is exactly where they’re thriving.
International Justice Mission’s Lawrence Aritao said it best: online sexual exploitation runs on small, fast payments — a P200 GCash payment here, a PayMaya transfer there. Our anti-money laundering radar catch big fish, not thousands of tiny transactions that add up to a criminal empire. If banks won’t wake up and see this as a safety issue, we’re just letting the cash flow right under our noses.
This is not saying that we reject the Tier 1 nod. It validates the hard work of the NBI, the DoJ, the Bureau of Immigration, and the frontline heroes who bust these human trafficking rings. But let us not be complacent over a shiny report.
Real-time detection isn’t a “nice-to-have” feature anymore, but has become an urgent necessity.
We already have an existing solid Private-Public Partnership project proposal on paper, one that will empower our government by providing advanced border control technology and innovative civil aviation security solutions to keep travelers safe and borders secure from human traffickers, including terrorists, criminals, drug traffickers, illegal immigrants, and money launderers. If it remains on paper for long and the ground troops don’t have the tech tools and training, we’re essentially fighting human trafficking blindfolded.
The traffickers are definitely not taking a break. They’re leveling up, using AI, and exploiting the digital divide faster than we can pass legislation. If we want to genuinely protect our children, our overseas workers, and vulnerable kababayan, we need to treat this like the digital arms race it is.
Apart from massive investments in fintech partnerships, hardcore digital forensics training, and honestly asking ourselves if our current laws are even equipped for the Metaverse, this also means greeting with cautious optimism the government’s plan to beef up border systems with smarter technology.
Think of it as a high-tech upgrade at our borders that will speed up entry for legitimate travelers and built-in smarts to flag anyone who might be a person of interest — whether that’s a suspected trafficker or someone on a watchlist — before they even set foot in the country.
Let’s not rest on our laurels… by rebooting our strategy through a digital gatekeeper; otherwise, we might be inevitably headed to a demotion to Tier 2 Watchlist with surging human trafficking victim numbers, or even Tier 3 for not meeting standards and no significant effort at all.
Ten years at the top is a solid run, but if we think that the gold star is permanent without upgrading our border technology defenses, we might not see year 11.