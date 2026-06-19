Blinded by a gold star?

Before we pop the Dom Pérignon, let us be clarified that Tier 1 actually doesn’t mean “trafficking-free,” nor do we have a low number of cases. It simply means the government recognizes the problem and is making serious and sustained efforts to fix it.

Honestly, though, the grading curve is a bit forgiving when data shows that nearly half a million Filipino children — roughly 1 in 100 — are estimated to have been exploited online for profit.

Every year, human trafficking worldwide generates over $150 billion in profits — made off the backs of the vulnerable. That statistic alone should be a wake-up call.

The casual observer gets lost in the reality that we’re not just dealing with the classic “illegal recruiter at the port” narrative anymore. It’s now AI-generated content, encrypted messaging apps, and cyber scam compounds that stretch across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

The TIP report itself admits that traffickers are now using AI to make their operations more scalable and harder to detect. The bad guys have adapted faster than our border security system, and that gap is exactly where they’re thriving.

International Justice Mission’s Lawrence Aritao said it best: online sexual exploitation runs on small, fast payments — a P200 GCash payment here, a PayMaya transfer there. Our anti-money laundering radar catch big fish, not thousands of tiny transactions that add up to a criminal empire. If banks won’t wake up and see this as a safety issue, we’re just letting the cash flow right under our noses.

This is not saying that we reject the Tier 1 nod. It validates the hard work of the NBI, the DoJ, the Bureau of Immigration, and the frontline heroes who bust these human trafficking rings. But let us not be complacent over a shiny report.

Real-time detection isn’t a “nice-to-have” feature anymore, but has become an urgent necessity.