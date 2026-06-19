Baldwin appears at CIDG amid drowning probe

To recall, the two drowned during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said investigators are considering whether the incident violated the Anti-Hazing Act, citing that hazing is not limited to physical harm and can include exposing individuals to dangerous conditions or psychological pressure.

“We owe it to the grieving families of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili to complete a full and impartial investigation before drawing any conclusion,” Nartatez said.

“Rushing the process may overlook critical facts that determine whether this was an accident, negligence, or a possible violation of the law,” he added.

The investigation aligns with directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure swift public accountability, Nartatez added.

The CIDG has completed roughly 80 percent of its investigation and has subpoenaed at least 48 individuals. The remaining witnesses are scheduled to appear Friday and Monday, with the final report expected to reach the Department of Justice next week.

In the legislature, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go filed Senate Resolution No. 449 to express condolences to the families of the victims.