Aesthetic or basic? You can have both

If your idea of retail therapy involves discovering charming home accents, colorful desk essentials, clever organizers and little pieces that make everyday life feel more beautiful, there’s a new space in Makati worth exploring.
Nestled within Glorietta 2, this expansive retail destination invites shoppers into a world of design-forward finds that blend functionality with personality. Think curated pieces for the home, study, travel, and everyday living, all designed to bring a little more creativity to the spaces you spend the most time in.
For the homebody, student and collector
Every corner offers something new to discover. Home enthusiasts can browse stylish glassware, decorative accessories, and garden finds that instantly elevate living spaces. Meanwhile, students and young professionals will appreciate the selection of stationery, desk organizers and study essentials that make productivity feel a little more inspiring.
For frequent travelers and commuters, practical meets playful through travel accessories, storage solutions and on-the-go essentials designed to keep daily routines organized without sacrificing style.
Small finds, big personality
Part of the appeal lies in the unexpected. From thoughtful gifts and seasonal must-haves to charming everyday objects you didn’t know you needed, the space encourages shoppers to slow down, explore and uncover hidden gems along the way.
Families can also discover collections tailored for younger members, while weather-ready accessories, including umbrellas, water-resistant bags and rainwear, offer stylish solutions for the season ahead.
This Scandinavian design-led variety store chain unveils its largest branch in the Philippines — a destination designed to inspire. Bringing together aesthetic finds, practical essentials and playful discoveries under one roof, the store offers something for every occasion.
Whether you’re refreshing your space, gearing up for a new school year, or simply searching for a little everyday joy, there’s always something new waiting to be discovered.