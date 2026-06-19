Aesthetic or basic? You can have both

Small finds, big personality

Part of the appeal lies in the unexpected. From thoughtful gifts and seasonal must-haves to charming everyday objects you didn’t know you needed, the space encourages shoppers to slow down, explore and uncover hidden gems along the way.

Families can also discover collections tailored for younger members, while weather-ready accessories, including umbrellas, water-resistant bags and rainwear, offer stylish solutions for the season ahead.

This Scandinavian design-led variety store chain unveils its largest branch in the Philippines — a destination designed to inspire. Bringing together aesthetic finds, practical essentials and playful discoveries under one roof, the store offers something for every occasion.

Whether you’re refreshing your space, gearing up for a new school year, or simply searching for a little everyday joy, there’s always something new waiting to be discovered.