Asia-Pacific tourism seen driving growth, jobs by 2035

Tourism is expected to become a major driver of economic growth in Asia and the Pacific over the next decade.

Asian Development Bank economist Sanchita Basu Das said the World Travel and Tourism Council estimates tourism will account for 11.2 percent of regional gross domestic product by 2035 and generate jobs equivalent to 12.7 percent of regional employment.

“These are the headline numbers, but they point us towards the scale of opportunity that lies ahead in the sector,” she said Thursday during a webinar on resilient tourism in Asia and the Pacific.

Das said Asia’s tourism sector remains on an upward trajectory, with international arrivals in 2024 reaching 96.3 percent of 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from 78.8 percent in 2023.

She said tourism performance varied across subregions, with East Asia attracting the highest number of tourists. Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand, accounted for only about 3 percent of arrivals but generated 13 percent to 14 percent of tourism receipts, indicating higher spending per visitor.

In Central Asia, tourism performance also improved.

“From 2016 to 2019, the sub-region's tourism sector accelerated more rapidly than the rest of Asia,” she said.

Das said intra-regional travel remained a key driver of tourism in Asia, with 65 percent of arrivals in 2023 coming from within the region.

“However, while intra-regional travel remains a dominant part, reliance on a single source market is changing,” she noted.