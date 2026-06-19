78 OFW applicants rescued by DMW

A total of 78 overseas Filipino worker applicants were rescued by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) from a recruitment agency's accommodation facility in Palanan, Makati City, following the implementation of closure order on Thursday.
The operation was led by DMW-National Capital Region Regional Director Atty. Falconi Millar, together with the Migrant Workers Protection Division, as part of the agency's ongoing campaign against illegal recruitment and human trafficking.
The rescued applicants identified Jenerick International Manpower Incorporated as their recruitment agency. According to them, they were allegedly offered jobs as domestic workers in several countries in Asia and the Middle East.
However, the DMW discovered that the applicants were staying in an accommodation facility that was unregistered and lacked the necessary clearance permit from the government.
The verification also revealed that the facility is not suitable as a living space due to a lack of space, proper ventilation, and safe conditions for the applicants
The DMW immediately coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to provide initial assistance to the rescued applicants, including financial assistance and temporary accommodation.
The local government of Makati assisted the DMW to ensure a smooth, safe, and peaceful rescue operation.
The DMW emphasized that the said operation is part of the government's intensified efforts to protect Filipinos seeking employment abroad against fraud, abuse, and dangerous recruitment practices.
The agency once again reminded the public to be cautious about overseas job offers.
It also advised applicants to always verify the recruitment agency's license, job order, and other documents before making any payments, signing, or proceeding with any process.