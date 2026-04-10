Yulo targets floor gold

Karl Eldrew Yulo vies for another gold medal on Saturday in the men’s floor exercise in the Osijek leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Croatia.
Yulo, 18, finished second in the qualifying round with a score of 14.200 points in his final World Cup leg of the year.
It will be his fourth floor exercise final in the World Cup Series since making his debut in Cottbus, Germany last February.
Yulo can still add to his medal tally as he is competing in more apparatuses at press time.
In a span of two months, the younger brother of double Olympic champion Carlos Yulo won one gold in Antalya, Turkey and two bronze medals in Cairo in his senior debut.
Yulo will have to ramp up his performance given the topnotch opposition.
Kameron Nelson of the United States slightly edged Yulo for the top spot with 14.300 points while Yahor Sharamkou of Belarus finished in third place with 14.133 points.
World champion and Paris Olympics silver medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Armenia scored 14.133 points to finish in fourth, Harry Hepworth of Great Britain with 14.066 in fifth place, Anze Hribar of Slovenia scored 14.033 in sixth, Noam Berkovich of Israel with 14.000 in seventh place and Rayderley Zapata of Spain with 13.766 in eighth place.
The World Cup Series will be Yulo’s last performance as he will focus on the 13th Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Senior Asian Championships in Zunyi, China from 18 to 21 June.