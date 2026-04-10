Yulo targets floor gold

It will be his fourth floor exercise final in the World Cup Series since making his debut in Cottbus, Germany last February.

Yulo can still add to his medal tally as he is competing in more apparatuses at press time.

In a span of two months, the younger brother of double Olympic champion Carlos Yulo won one gold in Antalya, Turkey and two bronze medals in Cairo in his senior debut.

Yulo will have to ramp up his performance given the topnotch opposition.

Kameron Nelson of the United States slightly edged Yulo for the top spot with 14.300 points while Yahor Sharamkou of Belarus finished in third place with 14.133 points.