TIEZA secures P20B tourism investments

Chief Operating Officer Mark T. Lapid said the agency is aligning its investment strategy toward long-term sustainability, with a stronger push for partnerships that reduce reliance on traditional funding sources.

“We are really looking at how we can develop self-sustaining projects. We have ongoing discussions with local government units, and we are working to fast-track the turnover of properties to the private sector through public-private partnerships. These are the steps we are taking to become self-sustaining, especially in case the travel tax is eventually removed,” Lapid said.

The agency has been strengthening its pipeline of tourism infrastructure projects, particularly those that can be co-developed with private investors and local government units. These include rehabilitation initiatives and utility-linked developments intended to improve access and services in key destinations.

The P20-billion investment commitments are expected to support ongoing efforts to expand tourism capacity and improve destination readiness, especially as demand grows for both domestic and international travel experiences in the country.