SM pushes Clark expansion after leasing out hub 

The sellout has pushed SM Offices to launch Tech Hub Tower 11, a nine-storey expansion that will inject another 20,000 square meters of premium office space into the already packed development.

“The full utilization of Clark Tech Hub underscores sustained demand for global-standard, sustainable workspaces outside Metro Manila,” said Alexis L. Ortiga, Vice President and Head of SM Offices. “It also affirms the strong positioning of SM City Clark Complex as a major regional business district”.

Tower 11 will pack in sustainability and wellness features, including a 12,000-square-meter sky garden to boost employee well-being and collaboration — the latest attempt by developers to market offices as lifestyle spaces instead of just work sites.

SM Offices said the tower will also carry solar energy systems, greywater reuse, low-flow fixtures, and indoor air quality upgrades designed to cut operating costs while making the property more attractive to tenants.

The company added that the project will include waste management and recycling programs covering paper, plastics, electronic waste, and used lead-acid batteries.

The upcoming tower will rise above the SM Clark Skylink terminal, which is expected to link directly to Clark International Airport through the North-South Commuter Railway by 2028.

The wider SM City Clark Complex already houses SM City Clark, National University, SMX Convention Center, and Park Inn by Radisson Clark, cementing the district’s push to become a self-contained business and commercial enclave.

“With major infrastructure projects improving access and connectivity, we believe SM City Clark Complex will become even more attractive to locators seeking high-quality workspaces outside Metro Manila,” Ortiga said.