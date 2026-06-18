SC reminds prosecutors: Duty is to pursue justice, not convictions

SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh delivered the message during a lecture on the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) at the oath-taking ceremony of regional, provincial and city prosecutors on 9 June at the Dusit Thani Hotel Manila in Makati City.

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo witnessed the ceremony, along with Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa, Rodil V. Zalameda and Samuel H. Gaerlan.

Also present were Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida, DOJ Undersecretaries Jose R. Cadiz Jr., Garney M. Candelaria, Ian Norman E. Dato, Majken Anika S. Gran-Ong, Margarita N. Gutierrez and Nicholas Felix L. Ty, Prosecutor General Richard Anthony D. Fadullon, and DOJ Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin L. Chan.

Singh emphasized that the designation of prosecutors as "ministers of justice" is not merely ceremonial but reflects a duty that goes beyond winning cases or achieving favorable statistics.

“The prosecutor’s duty is not to win at all costs. The prosecutor’s duty is to see that justice is done. This is the essence of the prosecutor as minister of justice. It is also the definition of the prosecutor as guardian of lawful power,” she said.

She urged prosecutors to remain faithful to their oath, particularly when faced with difficult or unpopular decisions.

“There will be many days when this duty is difficult. There will be many cases where the right decision is unpopular. There will be many moments when silence, restraint, or dismissal will be misunderstood. There will be many times when you will be asked, directly or indirectly, to make your signature the echo of someone else’s influence. In those moments, remember your oath,” Singh said.

The justice described the prosecutors' oath as a continuing covenant with the Constitution, the rule of law and the Filipino people, stressing that integrity and accountability are as important as legal competence.

She noted that prosecutors exercise some of the state's most significant powers, including investigating crimes, determining whether criminal proceedings should begin and deciding whether to prosecute.

“A decision to prosecute may place a person’s liberty, reputation, family, and future at stake. A decision not to prosecute may affect a victim’s search for accountability and the public’s confidence in the rule of law,” Singh said.

“In either direction, the prosecutor’s judgment must be guided not by pressure, convenience, popularity, or fear, but by law, evidence, conscience, and justice.”

Singh also situated the CPRA within the Supreme Court's Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022–2027, saying ethical lawyering promotes judicial efficiency by preventing needless litigation, improper filings, unreliable evidence, undue delays and the erosion of public trust.

Her lecture covered the CPRA canons on Independence, Propriety, Fidelity and Accountability, as well as the responsible use of social media, using case scenarios to illustrate how prosecutors can navigate ethical dilemmas while remaining faithful to the rule of law.