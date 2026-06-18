Sara camp claims trial gains; solon sees none

Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team said Thursday that preparations for her impeachment trial gained momentum after prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed on measures to speed up the pre-trial process, even as a House prosecutor accused the Duterte camp of offering little substance in its defense.
Speaking after the first pre-trial conference at the Senate, Duterte’s lead counsel Michael Poa described the proceedings as productive, saying both sides were able to narrow issues and move quickly to the marking of evidence.
“I think it was a good morning session. At least we found ways to expedite the setting,” Poa said.
The pre-trial conference is intended to simplify issues, identify undisputed facts, and mark documentary evidence before the impeachment court convenes for the trial proper on 6 July.
Poa said discussions focused on proposed stipulations, or facts and documents that both parties may agree to admit without further proof.
He said the volume of documents would likely prevent completion of the evidence-marking process this week, adding that the defense is prepared to return next week if necessary.
Poa also rejected suggestions that the defense came to the proceedings unprepared. “The records will speak for themselves,” he said.
Mere denials
Meanwhile, House prosecution spokesperson and Kabataan Partylist Rep. Renee Co said Duterte’s pre-trial brief largely questioned the impeachment process while offering only general denials of the allegations in the Articles of Impeachment.
“If they are taking the process seriously, they should have given the answers that the public has long waited for,” Co said.
She also questioned the defense’s list of witnesses and documents, saying that it did not explain how the evidence would rebut allegations involving confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and other accusations cited in the impeachment complaint.
Among the issues she raised was the controversial “Mary Grace Piattos” acknowledgment receipt tied to confidential fund disbursements.
Duterte is accused of misusing confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery of public officials, and issuing threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.