Sara camp claims trial gains; solon sees none

Vice President Sara Duterte’s legal team said Thursday that preparations for her impeachment trial gained momentum after prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed on measures to speed up the pre-trial process, even as a House prosecutor accused the Duterte camp of offering little substance in its defense.

Speaking after the first pre-trial conference at the Senate, Duterte’s lead counsel Michael Poa described the proceedings as productive, saying both sides were able to narrow issues and move quickly to the marking of evidence.

“I think it was a good morning session. At least we found ways to expedite the setting,” Poa said.

The pre-trial conference is intended to simplify issues, identify undisputed facts, and mark documentary evidence before the impeachment court convenes for the trial proper on 6 July.