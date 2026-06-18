Phl, Russia expanding energy, agri cooperation

Putin also highlighted the role of the Joint Russia-Philippine Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, an intergovernmental mechanism established in 2015 to expand bilateral trade, investments, and economic partnerships, particularly in energy, food security, and business cooperation.

In response, Marcos said the current level of trade remained below its potential and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in energy and food security.

“There are many potential areas that I think we should still open to explore,” Marcos said.

The President noted that discussions during the commission’s meeting in Moscow in September 2025 identified energy and food security as priority areas for cooperation.

B2B engagements

Business-to-business engagements also allowed Philippine and Russian firms to establish networks and explore joint ventures.

Several memoranda of understanding were signed covering innovation, retail products, cosmetics, food processing, and industrial collaboration.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, the Philippines exports coconuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, rubber tires, and processed fruits and nuts to Russia. Imports from Russia include pork, semiconductors and vaccines.

Marcos also expressed hope for continued political consultations between the Philippines and Russia and personally invited Putin to attend the East Asia Summit in Manila in November.