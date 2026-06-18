Philippine, US armies conclude Salaknib 2026 operational maneuver drills

The exercises, held from 1 June to 16 June at various training sites, integrated advanced technology, strategic mobility and combined-arms capabilities into a synchronized multi-domain operation.

According to the Philippine Army, the drills tested the ability of Philippine and US forces to rapidly integrate capabilities, conduct long-range movements and execute coordinated operations across multiple environments.

The training included maritime security operations, ground maneuver exercises, strategic airlift missions, precision fires and air assault operations, demonstrating the allied forces' capacity to respond to a range of security challenges.

The Philippine Army said the exercises reinforced the enduring defense partnership between the two countries while improving combined operational effectiveness.

Exercise Salaknib serves as a key platform for strengthening the Philippine-United States alliance by enhancing interoperability through combined-arms operations, multi-domain integration and humanitarian assistance activities aimed at promoting regional stability.