NutriAsia honors top marketing teams at 2026 Husay Awards

Held on 27 May at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasay City, the annual event honored the teams behind the company's market-leading condiments, sauces and beverage brands for their strategic and creative achievements.

Top honors

Chingu Cafe emerged as the night's biggest winner after being named Brand of the Year, with the team led by Trisha Baloro, May Sevilla and Gretchen King.

Baloro also received the Marketer of the Year award in recognition of her leadership and strategic vision across multiple successful campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Beverage Business Team, led by Gretchen King, was named Business Team of the Year for its commercial performance and contribution to business growth.

Campaign winners

The Chingu Cafe campaign earned the Campaign of the Year Gold Award, recognized for its successful launch and strong market reception.

The Mang Tomas x Cong TV x Donny Pangilinan collaboration, led by Genesis Jarilla and Gretchen King, received the Silver Award, while the UFC Overload Eats-All Purpose campaign, spearheaded by Charissa Javier and Gretchen King, took home the Bronze Award.

Excellence across categories

The Husay Awards also recognized standout initiatives in specialized marketing disciplines.

The UFC Overload Eats-All Purpose campaign won Best Equity Campaign and Best Digital Execution, with Charissa Javier leading the effort.

Genesis Jarilla's Mang Tomas x Cong TV x Donny Pangilinan campaign was named Best Tactical Campaign, while Chingu Cafe secured victories in Best Multimedia Campaign and Best Channel Activation, led by Trisha Baloro and May Sevilla.

For influencer marketing, Genesis Jarilla received a Best KOL Activation award for the Mang Tomas Kilabot "Kikilabutan ka sa Anghang" campaign, while Maroux David earned the same recognition for NutriAsia Food Service's "Taste of Success" initiative.

Commitment to excellence

“The Husay Awards is a reflection of NutriAsia's deep-seated culture of Masarap, Masaya, Mahusay excellence,” said James Lim, the company's corporate marketing and communications head.

“As we face a dynamic and evolving market, our marketing teams continue to step up, innovate and deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with Filipino consumers. We congratulate all our winners for setting the gold standard in every aspect of our operations,” he added.

NutriAsia said the annual awards reaffirm its commitment to developing marketing talent and fostering innovation, consumer-centricity and commercial excellence while creating memorable experiences for Filipino consumers.