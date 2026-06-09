CEB bags top Tambuli honors for purpose-driven campaigns

Organized by the University of Asia and the Pacific, the annual awards recognize brands and organizations that combine business success with positive social impact.

Teams demonstrating excellence

The Marketing Team of the Year award recognizes teams that demonstrate excellence in developing and executing purpose-driven campaigns. Led by marketing director Michelle Eve de Guzman, Cebu Pacific’s marketing team became only the second recipient of the award since the category was introduced last year.

Its winning “Fly to Your Happy Philippines” campaign used traveler insights from different countries to showcase the diverse experiences visitors can enjoy in the Philippines.

Taking over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

As part of the initiative, Cebu Pacific became the first Philippine company to take over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa with a “Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines” lights-and-sound display.

Meanwhile, “Flight Patterns” earned the Grand Prix for Arts, Culture, and Heritage and a Silver Award in the Tambuli Origins category for celebrating traditional Filipino weaving.

This latest recognition builds on CEB’s strong showing at the Tambuli Awards. In 2024, Candice A. Iyog, CEB’s chief marketing and customer experience officer was named Chief Marketing Officer of the Year, recognizing her leadership in advancing the airline’s purpose-driven marketing initiatives.