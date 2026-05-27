The winning tradition continues

Team Philippines (from left) Lenard Sabellano, chef Kris Edison Tan and Bryan Co awarded Highest Silver honors in 2026 FHA Bakery Challenge.The Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA) Culinary Challenge, one of the world’s most prestigious culinary competitions, takes place in Singapore biennially.

It brings together professional chefs, national teams and groups of individuals skilled at bread and pastry making from different countries to showcase their skills and compete for top honors in various aspects of combined and individual pastry arts. They are judged by an internationally-acclaimed board of judges based on the strict or rigorous standards set by the World Association of Chefs Societies (Worldchefs), and the best teams representing their countries always emerge as winners.