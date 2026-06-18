MMSU ends 7-year summa drought

Chalzea Johanna Raval, known to friends as Chally, became only the fifth summa cum laude in MMSU history and was also named valedictorian of her graduating class.

Behind the distinction, however, is a story that began far from lecture halls and laboratories.

Raised in Barangay Bobon, Chally grew up under parents who valued humility and resilience. Her father, a land surveyor and farmer, constantly reminded her to stay grounded despite success, while her mother, a librarian and polio survivor, instilled discipline, faith and perseverance.

Even as a child, curiosity defined her. She joined competitions, took on leadership roles, and explored interests in journalism, chess, sports, and academics. Learning became a habit rather than a requirement, carrying her from elementary valedictorian to graduating senior high school with highest honors.

Her career dreams shifted over time — from law to writing and filmmaking — before science ultimately captured her interest. Biology, she realized, offered answers to questions that had long fascinated her.

That passion led her to MMSU, though it was not her first choice. She initially planned to study elsewhere but eventually enrolled in the university’s Biology program — a decision she now considers one of her best.

At MMSU, she found mentors, purpose, and a community that shaped both her academic growth and character. Classmates remember her as approachable and dependable, while professors saw a student who balanced intelligence with humility.

Her final semester, however, brought personal tragedy. Her grandfather, Elmer Calaoagan Sr., her biggest supporter, passed away while she was preparing for final exams. His loss deeply affected her as she studied for graduation.

Weeks later, she received another life-changing message: she had earned summa cum laude honors.

For Chally, the achievement became both a milestone and a tribute to her family, mentors, and loved ones. She often recalls her grandfather’s encouragement and her mother’s unfulfilled academic dreams as her source of motivation.

Now, she looks ahead to medical school, with plans to return to Burgos as a rural physician and serve her community.

Her story, she says, is a reminder that behind every achievement are unseen struggles, sacrifices and hope.