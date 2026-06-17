The girl from Bobon who brought Summa Cum Laude back to MMSU

Yet behind the distinction lies a story that began far from lecture halls and laboratories.

Growing up in Barangay Bobon, Chally was raised by parents who valued character as much as achievement. Her father, a land surveyor and farmer, constantly reminded her to remain humble regardless of how far success might take her. Her mother, a librarian, taught her resilience and faith, lessons that would later prove just as important as any subject she learned in school.

Even as a child, curiosity seemed to define her. She joined competitions, accepted leadership roles, and explored interests ranging from journalism and chess to sports and academics. Learning never felt like an obligation. Instead, it became a habit that carried her from being elementary valedictorian to graduating with highest honors in senior high school.

Her dream career changed several times over the years. At one point, she imagined becoming a lawyer. Later, she considered writing and filmmaking. Eventually, science captured her imagination.

Biology, she discovered, offered answers to questions that had fascinated her since childhood.

That passion led her to MMSU.

Ironically, the university was not her first choice.

Like many ambitious students, Chally initially envisioned studying elsewhere. But circumstances led her to stay in Ilocos Norte and enroll in the university's Biology program — a decision she now describes as one of the best she has ever made. It was there that she found mentors, opportunities, and a sense of purpose that helped shape both her academic growth and personal character.

Classmates remember her not only for her grades but also for her willingness to help others.

Professors saw a student who balanced intelligence with humility.

Friends found someone dependable during difficult times.

Those qualities would be tested during her final semester.

While preparing for graduation, Chally faced a heartbreak that no academic achievement could ease.

Her grandfather, Elmer Calaoagan Sr., whom she affectionately called "Tatang," had long been one of her biggest supporters. He celebrated every milestone and never missed an opportunity to tell relatives and friends how proud he was of his granddaughter. More importantly, he constantly reminded her to value education and good character.

As graduation approached, his health deteriorated.

Chally hoped he would recover in time to see her walk across the stage.

Instead, while studying for final examinations in the early hours of April 29, she received a message that changed everything.

Her grandfather had passed away.

The loss was devastating.

Yet amid grief, she remembered a conversation they had shared only weeks earlier.

She had jokingly told him she might graduate summa cum laude. Her grandfather laughed and teased that if it happened, he would even fly to the stage himself.

Neither of them knew how close that joke would come to reality.

Weeks later, while traveling from Burgos to Laoag, Chally received the news.

She had earned the university's highest academic distinction.

For many students, such a moment would represent the culmination of years of hard work. For Chally, it was also a tribute to the people who helped her reach it — her parents, relatives, mentors, and friends.

She often thinks of her mother, who once came close to graduating with honors herself but faced physical challenges as a polio survivor. In many ways, Chally felt she was carrying not only her own dreams but also those of her family.

Today, her sights are set on a new goal.

She plans to enter medical school and eventually return to Burgos as a rural physician, serving the community where her story began. Inspired by previous MMSU Biology graduates who pursued medicine, she hopes to make healthcare more accessible in her hometown.

When she addressed her fellow graduates, Chally reminded them that achievements rarely tell the whole story.

Behind every medal, certificate, and distinction are unseen sacrifices, moments of doubt, and difficult choices.

Her own journey proves that point.

On paper, Chalzea Johanna Raval is now part of MMSU history.

But beyond the academic records and honors, she remains the same young woman from Bobon — curious, grounded, and determined to use what she has learned to make a difference in the lives of others.