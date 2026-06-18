Miss Mandaluyong tops Miss Philippines Earth casual wear tilt

Miss Mandaluyong City emerged as the Gold Award winner after delivering a standout runway performance that blended elegance with confidence. Miss Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte claimed the Silver Award, while Miss Santo Tomas, Batangas completed the podium with the Bronze Award.

Beyond fashion, the competition highlighted the delegates' authenticity and self-expression as they continue their journey toward the Miss Philippines Earth crown, where environmental advocacy remains at the heart of the pageant.