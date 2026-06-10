Mindanao quake death toll rises to 53

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported 45 fatalities, while the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said 37 people had been reported dead due to the strong earthquake.

The NDRRMC also reported that a total of 33,596 families, or 149,372 individuals, in 184 villages across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were affected.

The earthquake damaged 2,994 houses, including 2,499 that sustained partial damage and 495 that were totally destroyed.

The BFP said it remains on full alert (Code Red) in the Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN, with all personnel on standby as authorities continue assessing damage and responding to the earthquake's aftermath.

Arroyo said a total of 3,441 BFP personnel in the two regions are currently under full alert status.

He added that four fire stations in SOCCSKSARGEN sustained damage from the earthquake.