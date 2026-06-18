Liza Soberano embraces reinvention journey

Unlike many who assume her transition has been effortless, Liza revealed that one of the biggest adjustments has been financial.

“Money,” she said when asked about the greatest sacrifice she has made in chasing her dream.

The actress shared that many people have long misunderstood her background, often assuming she came from privilege because of her appearance and mixed heritage.

“Everybody just thinks that I must come from a wealthy background because I’m half American, I’m mestiza and everything. And that’s really far from the truth,” she explained.

Liza recalled growing up in modest circumstances, an experience she rarely discussed publicly during her early years in show business. At the time, much of her public image was carefully managed, leaving little room to tell her personal story.

For more than a decade, she enjoyed remarkable success in the Philippine entertainment industry. Remaining in the country would have guaranteed financial security and a familiar routine. Instead, she chose uncertainty.

“I could be here in the Philippines doing the same thing I’ve been doing since I was 12, making lots of money,” she said.

The move to Los Angeles meant stepping away from a life of comfort and entering an industry where she had to start over as a newcomer. While the decision affected her finances, it also challenged her creatively.

“I’m a new artist. I’m going through all the new artist things,” she shared.

Liza also addressed criticism from those who interpreted her lower public profile as a sign that her career had faded.

“When I first moved to LA, it really hurt me when people would say, ‘Oh, laos na siya. We don’t see her anywhere,’” she admitted.

She explained that the smaller projects and influencer partnerships she occasionally accepts are simply part of sustaining herself while pursuing larger opportunities in Hollywood.

“That’s how I stay alive,” she said. “I have to do all these little gigs every now and then because that’s how I pay my bills.”

Rather than becoming discouraged, the actress has embraced the challenges as part of her growth. She invests heavily in workshops, coaching sessions, acting classes and auditions, knowing there are no guarantees in the industry.

“In America, I do three to four auditions a week and I get rejected constantly,” she revealed. “But I’m loving it now because I’m learning and growing so much.”

The experience, she said, has taught her to value progress over comfort and personal development over immediate rewards.

“That’s the price that I’m paying so that I can fulfill this ambition or dream of mine,” she said.

Despite the obstacles, Liza’s persistence is beginning to yield results. She made her Hollywood debut in the horror-comedy film Lisa Frankenstein and recently landed a major role in DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming feature Forgotten Island.

The animated project brings together with an impressive lineup of Filipino and international talents, including H.E.R., Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dave Franco and Jenny Slate.

For Liza, the journey is no longer about proving critics wrong. It is about embracing the challenges that come with growth and continuing to pursue a dream that lies beyond her comfort zone.

Her story serves as a reminder that sometimes success is not measured by staying where it is safe, but by having the courage to begin again.