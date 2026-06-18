Late voters

The families of two overseas Filipino workers shot dead by the son of their employer last April were put in distress again when their remains were repatriated on 12 June.
Victim Rona Jean Gervoso’s husband discovered that the body in the casket delivered to their home in Sibalom, Antique, was not his wife’s. The remains were those of the other slain OFW, Honeylith Zamoras of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.
The Department of Migrant Workers took responsibility for the mix-up of the caskets, with DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac going to Sibalom and meeting with Gervoso’s family to personally apologize.
He also vowed to provide them with assistance and pursue the prosecution of the killer in Lebanon to secure justice for the Gervoso and Zamoras families.
Meanwhile, the widower of a Los Angeles, California, resident expressed outrage over a parcel delivered to their former residence.
Steve Brown learned that another primary election ballot had been mailed to the house they had left years earlier, the same thing that had happened to another California resident, Pia Altavilla.
The ballots were for Brown’s late wife and Altavilla’s late husband and father.
Brown’s wife, Lisa, died in 2021, and he said he had notified authorities about it and sent them a copy of her death certificate.
However, a check by The California Post (TCP) of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s voter database showed Lisa’s status as an “active voter.”
The website of the registrar also showed a notification that a ballot had been mailed to her in April, according to TCP.
Altavilla, meanwhile, told TCP that her husband died two years ago while her father passed away in 2021. Still, she continued to receive their ballots.
“From a widow’s standpoint, revisiting the ballot is triggering,” Altavilla said, according to TCP. “When you see something like this, it brings up emotions.”