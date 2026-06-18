Late voters

The families of two overseas Filipino workers shot dead by the son of their employer last April were put in distress again when their remains were repatriated on 12 June.

Victim Rona Jean Gervoso’s husband discovered that the body in the casket delivered to their home in Sibalom, Antique, was not his wife’s. The remains were those of the other slain OFW, Honeylith Zamoras of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Department of Migrant Workers took responsibility for the mix-up of the caskets, with DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac going to Sibalom and meeting with Gervoso’s family to personally apologize.