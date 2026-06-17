OFW Honeylith Zamoras finally repatriated

Cacdac extended his heartfelt condolences and apologized for the incident involving the swapping of remains of deceased OFWs from Lebanon. He said the government recognizes the additional pain and suffering caused to the family amid their grief.

He also assured the family that the government will not abandon them and will continue to support them as they cope with the aftermath of the tragedy. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. had earlier directed Cacdac to personally convey the government’s condolences and ensure full assistance is provided to the family.

The DMW chief likewise extended initial financial assistance and instructed the DMW Regional Office IX and OWWA to continue addressing the family’s needs, including financial and other support, while necessary processes are completed until Zamoras is laid to rest.

At the same time, the DMW reaffirmed its commitment to hold those responsible accountable for the mix-up of remains. The labor attaché in Lebanon has been directed to coordinate with relevant authorities and pursue legal action to identify and charge those involved.