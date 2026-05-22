Joshua Garcia shares reality behind intimate scenes

During a recent press conference at the Dolphy Theater in Quezon City, the actor candidly spoke about the discomfort and vulnerability he experiences whenever scenes require him to expose more of himself emotionally and physically onscreen.

“Actually hindi ako comfortable at all doing love scenes, like showing my body in front of the camera. Pero kasi doon nanggagaling yung pagiging actor mo,” Joshua admitted.

For the actor, the challenge goes beyond memorizing lines or executing blocking. It is about overcoming personal insecurities while remaining truthful to the character he is portraying.

“Uncomfortable talaga kasi showing your body. Ang hirap nun ha! Every time na may love scene ako kinakausap ko yung mga cameraman namin. Sinasabi ko sa kanila, ‘Uy, iwasan mo yung tiyan ko ha?’” he shared with a laugh.

Joshua also expressed gratitude toward the production crew members who help make difficult scenes less intimidating for him. According to the actor, the cameramen often understand his concerns and quietly work with him to make him feel more at ease during filming.

“Gagawin naman nila. Kahit minsan naririnig ko si direk na, ‘Ibaba mo pa yung camera.’ Pero yung cameraman, matibay siya, hindi niya talaga binababa. Kapag gano’ng eksena, dinadaan ko muna sa cameramen,” he said.

While intimate scenes may appear effortless onscreen, Joshua revealed that preparation and emotional immersion are essential for him to perform convincingly. Recalling one of his scenes with Ivana Alawi in their project, he explained that he focused entirely on becoming his character rather than thinking about the awkwardness of the moment.

“Ang iniisip ko lang, ako si Theo. Kasi every love scene naman may pinanggagalingan ‘yan. Yung eksena bago mangyari ‘yun, mahaba talaga siya kahit maikli lang yung nakita,” he explained.

Joshua also emphasized how important trust and openness are between actors, especially when working on emotionally charged scenes for the first time together.

“I think malaking factor talaga sa akin na open yung both actors para mag-work yung eksena,” he said. “At nakita ko agad ‘yun kay Ivana.”

Although they had little time to formally build chemistry before filming began, Joshua admired Ivana’s willingness to collaborate and fully commit to every scene.

“Nung umpisa pa lang nakita ko na sobrang open niya sa mga eksena. Siya pa mismo nagtatanong kay direk kung ano pa yung gusto gawin sa scene. Kita mo talaga yung focus niya sa trabaho,” he shared.

As Joshua continues to mature as an actor, his honesty about vulnerability, insecurity, and the realities behind performing difficult scenes offers a glimpse into the dedication required in his craft. Behind every polished performance is an artist still learning, adjusting, and pushing past his own discomfort in pursuit of authenticity.