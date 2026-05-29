Joshua Garcia on the reality of long-term stardom

The invisible pressure of being a consistent lead

Behind the polished image of a leading man lies a quieter burden: the expectation to perform flawlessly, especially under tight production schedules.

“Dito sa Pilipinas, puwede ka magkamali, ‘don parang ang hirap magkamali, kasi parang ang limited lang ng time niyo, ang dami pang nangyayari sa paligid mo, ‘tas ‘di ka pa familiar sa lugar

(Here in the Philippines you can make mistakes, but there it feels hard to make mistakes because your time is very limited, there’s so much happening around you, and you’re still not familiar with the place),” Garcia stated.

It’s this kind of pressure, he implied, that separates occasional success from sustained stardom. In showbiz, especially at the level of a consistent leading man, there is little room for error — and even less time to adjust.

Staying power is more than talent

After nearly two decades in the industry, Joshua said what endures is not the spotlight — but the relationships formed behind it.

“Every show na ginagawa ko, mas ‘yung memories and mga tao ‘yung binabaon ko eh. Ang hirap makahanap ng pinagkakatiwalaan mo sa industriya, and itong mga taong ‘to, nandyan para sa’yo, sumusuporta ka. I think ‘yung memories namin ‘yung binabaon ko sa mga susunod kong show (In every show I do, I carry the memories and the people more than anything. It’s hard to find people you can trust in the industry, and these people are there for you, supporting you. I think I carry our memories into my next projects),” he said.

For him, longevity is built in the in-between moments — long shoot days, shared struggles and people who stay when the cameras stop rolling.

“Ang tagal niyong magsasama, hindi mo masasabing, work is work lang. Ang ganda nung makapag-create ka ng relationship with someone din ‘di ba (You spend a long time together — you can’t just say work is just work. It’s beautiful to be able to build a relationship with someone, right?).”

With Love is Never Gone, starring Joshua and Ivana Alawi, streaming exclusively on Prime Video, he once again steps into a role where expectations are high — but so is the pressure to deliver.

PAULINE JOYCE PASCUAL