Illicit tobacco trade hits P50 billion

Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations and Agri-Fisheries Mechanization Roger V. Navarro said illegal manufacturing and marketing of tobacco products reduce government income while placing legal farmers at a disadvantage.

Amount of revenue loss

“The Philippine government’s recent estimates place the reduction in revenues at around P50 billion annually. That is how much revenue is being lost. That is also the scale of the illegal tobacco trade. This is why we really need to stop it.”

Navarro also emphasized the importance of enforcement agencies in sustaining the tobacco sector, citing the role of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in disrupting illegal activities.

Meanwhile, the PNP reported significant gains in its anti-illicit tobacco operations. From 1 January to 16 June, 2026, authorities conducted 8,986 operations nationwide, resulting in the arrest of 2,560 individuals and the filing of cases before the courts.

The estimated value of confiscated smuggled cigarettes and equipment during the period reached P8.63 billion, according to former Police Brigadier General Rogelio P. Penones, former Regional Director of the PNP Police Regional Office.

Recorded major seizures

Among the areas and units that recorded major seizures were Police Regional Office 13 (Caraga) with P3.38 billion, Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas) with P1.27 billion, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group with P1.04 billion worth of confiscated goods.

Penones stressed that enforcement should focus not only on removing illegal products from circulation but also on dismantling the criminal groups behind the trade.