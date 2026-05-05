Mla, Taiwan eye wider labor deal

Lin stressed that Taiwan currently does not allow the direct hiring of foreign domestic helpers. All recruitment must be processed through licensed private agencies to ensure compliance with labor regulations and worker protection standards.

However, he noted that Taiwan is open to future cooperation with the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to streamline hiring procedures. He added that discussions on expanding government-to-government (G2G) arrangements are ongoing.

At present, Taiwan and the Philippines have an existing G2G memorandum of understanding covering sectors such as manufacturing.

Lin said both sides have agreed in principle to include the hospitality sector once new amendments take effect.

On worker protection, Lin highlighted mandatory pre-departure orientation programs and the availability of Taiwan’s 1955 Labor Hotline, which assists in multiple languages, including English, for contract disputes and labor-related concerns.

He said these mechanisms are in place to safeguard migrant workers and ensure accessible support throughout their employment in Taiwan.

The TECO official reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening labor cooperation with the Philippines amid growing demand for foreign household workers.