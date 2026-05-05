Mla, Taiwan eye wider labor deal

Taiwan’s labor authorities have expanded opportunities for foreign domestic workers following the easing of eligibility rules for household employment, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) said.
In an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital program Usapang OFW, TECO Labor Division Director Vincent Lung-Yu Lin said the new policy, which took effect on 13 April, allows more Taiwanese families to hire foreign domestic helpers for childcare and household support.
Lin said the Ministry of Labor estimates that around 1.2 million households with children below 12 years old are now eligible to apply for foreign domestic helpers. However, he clarified that approval remains needs-based and subject to verification of household requirements.
“Employers must first conduct a domestic worker recruitment process in Taiwan,” Lin said, noting that applicants are required to first conduct domestic recruitment efforts before turning to foreign hiring. This includes posting job advertisements and accepting referrals within Taiwan.
If no suitable local worker is found, employers may then apply for a recruitment permit and certificate to hire foreign domestic workers through accredited private employment agencies.
Lin stressed that Taiwan currently does not allow the direct hiring of foreign domestic helpers. All recruitment must be processed through licensed private agencies to ensure compliance with labor regulations and worker protection standards.
However, he noted that Taiwan is open to future cooperation with the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to streamline hiring procedures. He added that discussions on expanding government-to-government (G2G) arrangements are ongoing.
At present, Taiwan and the Philippines have an existing G2G memorandum of understanding covering sectors such as manufacturing.
Lin said both sides have agreed in principle to include the hospitality sector once new amendments take effect.
On worker protection, Lin highlighted mandatory pre-departure orientation programs and the availability of Taiwan’s 1955 Labor Hotline, which assists in multiple languages, including English, for contract disputes and labor-related concerns.
He said these mechanisms are in place to safeguard migrant workers and ensure accessible support throughout their employment in Taiwan.
The TECO official reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening labor cooperation with the Philippines amid growing demand for foreign household workers.