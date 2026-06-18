Go reso eyes cagers’ twin deaths probe

“The safety and well-being of our athletes must always come first,” Go said. “While sports help develop discipline, teamwork and excellence among our youth, we must also ensure that every training activity and team-building exercise is conducted under adequate safety measures and proper supervision.”

To recall, Baterbonia and Adili drowned on 8 June after a strong current swept them into deep water. Initial findings by the Police Regional Office 3 indicated that strong rip currents pulled the athletes away.

Adili was a key forward for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88, averaging 8.4 points and 8.3 rebounds.

On the other hand, Baterbonia, the 2025 Palarong Pambansa Most Valuable Player from Davao, was preparing for his rookie season in UAAP Season 89.

The legislative push comes amid intensifying criminal investigations by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Detectives are reviewing potential charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide or violations of the Anti-Hazing Act.

In other developments, Ateneo assistant coach Sandro Soriano appeared at the NBI office in Pasay City with his attorney, Raymond Rojas, to provide a sworn statement.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has issued an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order covering Soriano, former head coach Tab Baldwin, and three other athletic staff members: Christopher Quimpo, Reynaldo Jacinto Jr. and Dean Castaño.

While more than a dozen current and former players have submitted affidavits, Baldwin has repeatedly skipped NBI hearings through his lawyers, citing poor health.

The CIDG has subpoenaed 48 individuals, including Ateneo President Roberto Yap. Investigators have demanded that Baldwin submit drone footage capturing the team’s training formations before and after the incident.