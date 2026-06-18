Germany eyes biz opportunities

The discussion brought together German business leaders, Philippine government officials, and private sector representatives to explore opportunities for expanding trade and investment cooperation between the two economies.

Largest trading partner within EU

Germany remains the Philippines’ largest trading and investment partner within the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching about $5.5 billion and net foreign direct investments amounting to $10.26 million in 2025, according to government data.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque assured German investors that the government is strengthening policies and reforms to make the country more attractive for foreign capital.

“These are not just possibilities or opportunities, these are real investments,” Roque said. “We keep on updating and upgrading our incentive scheme, we take a whole-of-government approach to make sure we get things done.”

The DTI secretary pointed to ongoing improvements in investment incentives, visa facilitation for foreign experts, and trade agreements as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage more foreign participation in the Philippine economy.

Meanwhjile, Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) director general Ernesto V. Perez said improving regulatory efficiency is critical in building investor confidence, noting that businesses need certainty in government processes before committing capital.

An act of trust

“Investment is an act of trust. A company does not only ask whether a market is growing it also asks: are the rules clear, are permits predictable, are timelines followed?” Perez said.

The ARTA head highlighted improvements in government processes, including faster approval timelines for energy projects and the continued digitalization of business permits.

Beyond investment flows, workforce cooperation also emerged as a key area of partnership. Department of Migrant Workers Undersecretary Felicitas Bay cited the long-running healthcare worker partnership between the Philippines and Germany, which has deployed more than 2,500 Filipino nurses since 2013.