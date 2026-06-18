Filipinos rebelling against extreme TikTok beauty trends — doctor

Having trained and mentored aesthetic practitioners across Southeast Asia and Europe, esthetic physician, trainer, master practitioner and educator Dr. Co has observed a growing shift toward personalized, natural-looking aesthetic outcomes. He believes Filipinos are beginning to embrace the same change.

The shift reflects growing fatigue around what the beauty industry often refers to as the “Instagram face,” where heavily enhanced features created increasingly similar looks across cultures and age groups.

“Patients today are becoming more aware and more informed,” Co said. “Many are no longer asking to copy celebrities or viral trends. Most simply want to look healthier, fresher and more confident while still looking like themselves. The conversation is increasingly shifting toward facial harmony and individualized outcomes rather than transformation.”

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to grow globally, reflecting a preference for subtle and natural-looking enhancements.

According to Co, burnout, stress, digital fatigue and lack of rest have started influencing how people view beauty and wellness. For many patients today, looking rested has quietly become more aspirational than looking perfect.

“People still want to look good, but many are no longer chasing perfection,” Co said. “They want to look healthy, energized and confident in real life, not only on camera.”

The trend is becoming more visible among younger professionals, entrepreneurs and socially-active Filipinos exposed to global conversations around wellness, balance and authenticity.

Co also noted that more patients are becoming cautious about overdone procedures after years of seeing exaggerated beauty trends dominate online platforms.

“The conversation is slowly shifting from transformation to refinement,” he said. “People are beginning to realize that subtle enhancement, facial harmony and age refinement often create more sustainable and