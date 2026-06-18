Filipinos rebelling against extreme TikTok beauty trends — doctor

Recent digital reports show Filipinos remain among the world’s most active social media users, spending an average of approximately three hours and 32 minutes daily on social media platforms. The continued influence of digital culture has helped shape how people consume beauty content, compare appearances and engage with evolving beauty standards.
For years, beauty online followed a familiar formula: Sharper jawlines, sculpted cheeks, glass skin — faces designed to look flawless on camera and social media feeds, often at the expense of individuality, aesthetic doctor James Co said in a statement handed to DAILY TRIBUNE.
According to the doctor, who leads Cosma Institute, as beauty trends accelerated online, cosmetic enhancements also became more amplified. Procedures once considered subtle slowly became more dramatic, while heavily curated images began shaping how many people viewed beauty, confidence and self-image.
But while extreme beauty trends like “looksmaxxing” or manually hammering the jawlines to have sculpted cheeks; and the dangerous “broken waist” obsession pervade other countries like China, across markets such as South Korea, Singapore, Dubai and parts of the United States, aesthetic trends are increasingly leaning toward softer enhancements, anatomy-based treatments and individualized facial assessment rather than dramatic transformation. Co believes the Philippines is entering a similar phase.
“For a long time, beauty standards here were heavily influenced by social media trends,” he said. “But many Filipinos today are starting to ask different questions. They want treatments that fit their own facial structure, lifestyle and long-term goals.”
From long work hours and Metro Manila traffic to constant screen exposure and online visibility, many Filipinos are also rethinking how they approach confidence, aging and self-care.
“Filipinos have always valued looking presentable, but today, the goal is increasingly about looking healthy, rested and confident rather than looking dramatically different.”
Having trained and mentored aesthetic practitioners across Southeast Asia and Europe, esthetic physician, trainer, master practitioner and educator Dr. Co has observed a growing shift toward personalized, natural-looking aesthetic outcomes. He believes Filipinos are beginning to embrace the same change.
The shift reflects growing fatigue around what the beauty industry often refers to as the “Instagram face,” where heavily enhanced features created increasingly similar looks across cultures and age groups.
“Patients today are becoming more aware and more informed,” Co said. “Many are no longer asking to copy celebrities or viral trends. Most simply want to look healthier, fresher and more confident while still looking like themselves. The conversation is increasingly shifting toward facial harmony and individualized outcomes rather than transformation.”
According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to grow globally, reflecting a preference for subtle and natural-looking enhancements.
According to Co, burnout, stress, digital fatigue and lack of rest have started influencing how people view beauty and wellness. For many patients today, looking rested has quietly become more aspirational than looking perfect.
“People still want to look good, but many are no longer chasing perfection,” Co said. “They want to look healthy, energized and confident in real life, not only on camera.”
The trend is becoming more visible among younger professionals, entrepreneurs and socially-active Filipinos exposed to global conversations around wellness, balance and authenticity.
Co also noted that more patients are becoming cautious about overdone procedures after years of seeing exaggerated beauty trends dominate online platforms.
“The conversation is slowly shifting from transformation to refinement,” he said. “People are beginning to realize that subtle enhancement, facial harmony and age refinement often create more sustainable and