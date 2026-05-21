Filinvest expands malls beyond Metro Manila

Filinvest Malls is accelerating its regional expansion as it bets on experience-driven retail developments outside Metro Manila, with the company aiming to grow its mall footprint to 310,000 square meters next year.
The retail arm of Filinvest Land Inc. said new developments in Clark and Cubao will drive its next phase of growth as shopping centers evolve into mixed-use lifestyle hubs designed around community living rather than traditional retail.
The company plans to open Filinvest Malls Mimosa and Filinvest Malls Cubao in 2026, adding more than 40,000 square meters of gross leasable area to its portfolio.
Filinvest Malls said its expansion strategy focuses on integrating retail centers into master-planned estates where malls serve as social, commercial, and leisure anchors for surrounding communities.
Its flagship property, Festival Mall, remains the centerpiece of Filinvest City, while waterfront destination IL Corso continues to strengthen the group’s presence in the Visayas market.
The company said each mall is developed with tenant mixes tailored to local demand instead of following a uniform retail format.
In Tagaytay, Fora Mall caters to tourists and leisure visitors through dining and wellness concepts, while Main Square focuses on suburban family-oriented retail and essential services.
Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, meanwhile, combines national brands with local businesses to serve the city’s university and tourism market.
The company said modern malls are increasingly becoming community spaces centered on dining, recreation, and shared experiences rather than purely shopping destinations.
Festival Mall, for example, houses attractions such as Pixie Forest and X-Site, which helped popularize indoor amusement concepts inside shopping malls.
Filinvest Malls said its developments also contribute to local economic activity by generating jobs, supporting small businesses, and creating commercial spaces for entrepreneurs across regional growth areas.