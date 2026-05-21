Filinvest expands malls beyond Metro Manila

Filinvest Malls is accelerating its regional expansion as it bets on experience-driven retail developments outside Metro Manila, with the company aiming to grow its mall footprint to 310,000 square meters next year.

The retail arm of Filinvest Land Inc. said new developments in Clark and Cubao will drive its next phase of growth as shopping centers evolve into mixed-use lifestyle hubs designed around community living rather than traditional retail.

The company plans to open Filinvest Malls Mimosa and Filinvest Malls Cubao in 2026, adding more than 40,000 square meters of gross leasable area to its portfolio.