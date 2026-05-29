Filinvest Mimosa Plus offers a fresh escape beyond Metro Manila

One of the estate's main attractions is the GEO-certified Mimosa Plus Golf Course, which welcomes both seasoned golfers and beginners through its driving range, golf academy, and night golf facilities. Beyond the fairways, visitors can unwind at Acacia Park and Creative Park, home to attractions such as the dog park, IKEA Vibe Park, The Book Stop Project, and upcoming interactive art installations. These open spaces provide a balance of recreation and relaxation within the estate.

Dining is another key part of the Mimosa experience. Visitors can choose from a growing collection of cafés and restaurants, including Baker J, Maison Matcha, Firehouse Pizza, Mani Mogo, Bay 49, and the dining outlets within Quest Plus. The variety allows guests to seamlessly move from outdoor activities to culinary experiences without leaving the estate.

“Filinvest Mimosa Plus was always envisioned as a master-planned leisure estate where people can experience a more complete kind of escape,” said Don Ubaldo, first vice president and head of Filinvest Townships. “It's a cohesive community where everything is thoughtfully brought together so people can simply head over and enjoy.”

For those seeking a longer-term connection to the estate, Golf Ridge Private Estate by Filigree offers a low-density residential enclave overlooking the golf course. With leisure, wellness, and dining destinations within easy reach, it extends the estate's stay-play-dine-unwind lifestyle beyond the typical weekend visit.

As Clark continues to grow as a tourism and lifestyle destination, Filinvest Mimosa Plus offers visitors a compelling reason to slow down, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a different rhythm just a few hours from Metro Manila.