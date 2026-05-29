Filinvest Mimosa Plus offers a fresh escape beyond Metro Manila

As travelers increasingly seek alternatives to crowded tourist destinations, Clark continues to emerge as a preferred getaway for those looking for open spaces, accessibility, and a more relaxed pace. At the heart of this growing leisure hub is Filinvest Mimosa Plus, a master-planned estate that combines nature, recreation, dining, and hospitality within a single destination.
Located within Clark, Pampanga, Filinvest Mimosa Plus is easily accessible from Metro Manila via NLEX and SCTEX, while Clark International Airport further strengthens its position as a gateway for travelers from across the country and abroad. The estate is anchored by Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, which serves as a convenient base for visitors looking to explore nearby attractions, parks, and recreational spaces. Wide roads, dedicated jogging and biking routes, estate shuttle services, and proximity to the CDC Parade Grounds make it easy for guests to enjoy the outdoors at their own pace.
One of the estate's main attractions is the GEO-certified Mimosa Plus Golf Course, which welcomes both seasoned golfers and beginners through its driving range, golf academy, and night golf facilities. Beyond the fairways, visitors can unwind at Acacia Park and Creative Park, home to attractions such as the dog park, IKEA Vibe Park, The Book Stop Project, and upcoming interactive art installations. These open spaces provide a balance of recreation and relaxation within the estate.
Dining is another key part of the Mimosa experience. Visitors can choose from a growing collection of cafés and restaurants, including Baker J, Maison Matcha, Firehouse Pizza, Mani Mogo, Bay 49, and the dining outlets within Quest Plus. The variety allows guests to seamlessly move from outdoor activities to culinary experiences without leaving the estate.
“Filinvest Mimosa Plus was always envisioned as a master-planned leisure estate where people can experience a more complete kind of escape,” said Don Ubaldo, first vice president and head of Filinvest Townships. “It's a cohesive community where everything is thoughtfully brought together so people can simply head over and enjoy.”
For those seeking a longer-term connection to the estate, Golf Ridge Private Estate by Filigree offers a low-density residential enclave overlooking the golf course. With leisure, wellness, and dining destinations within easy reach, it extends the estate's stay-play-dine-unwind lifestyle beyond the typical weekend visit.
As Clark continues to grow as a tourism and lifestyle destination, Filinvest Mimosa Plus offers visitors a compelling reason to slow down, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a different rhythm just a few hours from Metro Manila.