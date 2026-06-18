Decorate your race face

As the Just One Fun Run prepares for its closing chapter on 20 June at Vermosa, Imus, Cavite, co-founder Hannah Pangilinan is marking the milestone by partnering with leading pimple patch and acne skincare brand, Posh Skin, to release an exclusive, limited runner’s-edition pimple patch collection.
Featuring four unique designs made with Hannah, the Posh. x Just One collection serves as a keepsake for the movement’s third rendition, celebrating the community and message of Just One since its inception.
Drawing inspiration from the fun of getting ready before a run, Hannah explains that the collection was created to celebrate the expressive side of the running community.
“I wanted to capture the playfulness of getting ready for a run and icons that represent our sport with the collection. Whether you’re part of the Just One community or just a runner who loves to decorate their race face, you’d enjoy this collection!” she said.
Dubbed the “Runner’s Version,” the 32-piece limited-edition pack includes patches in two different sizes (15mm and 12mm), featuring carefully curated icons that represent all this running: The Just One Logo - representing the core movement itself and the 30,000+ community that has grown alongside it over the seasons; The Winged Running Shoe - to capture that “runner’s high” that sometimes feels like flight itself; The Lightning Bolt - a bold emblem representing energy, drive and the electric stamina required to reach the finish line; and The Heart Pulse Line - symbolizing the heart of a runner and how it beats for passion and pulses to keep the runner going!
Celebrating three seasons of building an inclusive, beginner-friendly community, this collaboration bridges fitness and self-care by encouraging runners to embrace imperfections and wear confidence proudly. To honor this milestone, every registered participant will receive the exclusive patch collection inside their race kit.
On-ground, the Posh Skin booth will feature an experiential station allowing racers to decorate their faces pre-race with the brand’s full line of pimple patches. Visitors can also test Posh Skin’s comprehensive skincare lineup, including cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers and mud masks, all featuring ultra-lightweight Korean formulations engineered specifically to thrive in humid, tropical climates. Beyond the testing station, attendees can participate in interactive activities and challenges throughout the day for a chance to win custom skincare products and additional patches.