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Decorate your race face

HANNAH Pangilinan
HANNAH PangilinanPhotographs courtesy of Posh Skin
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As the Just One Fun Run prepares for its closing chapter on 20 June at Vermosa, Imus, Cavite, co-founder Hannah Pangilinan is marking the milestone by partnering with leading pimple patch and acne skincare brand, Posh Skin, to release an exclusive, limited runner’s-edition pimple patch collection.

Featuring four unique designs made with Hannah, the Posh. x Just One collection serves as a keepsake for the movement’s third rendition, celebrating the community and message of Just One since its inception.

Drawing inspiration from the fun of getting ready before a run, Hannah explains that the collection was created to celebrate the expressive side of the running community. 

HANNAH Pangilinan
The finish line is the new front row

“I wanted to capture the playfulness of getting ready for a run and icons that represent our sport with the collection. Whether you’re part of the Just One community or just a runner who loves to decorate their race face, you’d enjoy this collection!” she said.

RUNNER'S-edition pimple patch collection.
RUNNER'S-edition pimple patch collection.

Dubbed the “Runner’s Version,” the 32-piece limited-edition pack includes patches in two different sizes (15mm and 12mm), featuring carefully curated icons that represent all this running: The Just One Logo - representing the core movement itself and the 30,000+ community that has grown alongside it over the seasons; The Winged Running Shoe - to capture that “runner’s high” that sometimes feels like flight itself; The Lightning Bolt - a bold emblem representing energy, drive and the electric stamina required to reach the finish line; and The Heart Pulse Line - symbolizing the heart of a runner and how it beats for passion and pulses to keep the runner going!

HANNAH Pangilinan
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Celebrating three seasons of building an inclusive, beginner-friendly community, this collaboration bridges fitness and self-care by encouraging runners to embrace imperfections and wear confidence proudly. To honor this milestone, every registered participant will receive the exclusive patch collection inside their race kit.

On-ground, the Posh Skin booth will feature an experiential station allowing racers to decorate their faces pre-race with the brand’s full line of pimple patches. Visitors can also test Posh Skin’s comprehensive skincare lineup, including cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers and mud masks, all featuring ultra-lightweight Korean formulations engineered specifically to thrive in humid, tropical climates. Beyond the testing station, attendees can participate in interactive activities and challenges throughout the day for a chance to win custom skincare products and additional patches.

Hannah Pangilinan
Just One Fun Run
Posh Skin
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