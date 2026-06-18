Decorate your race face

As the Just One Fun Run prepares for its closing chapter on 20 June at Vermosa, Imus, Cavite, co-founder Hannah Pangilinan is marking the milestone by partnering with leading pimple patch and acne skincare brand, Posh Skin, to release an exclusive, limited runner’s-edition pimple patch collection.

Featuring four unique designs made with Hannah, the Posh. x Just One collection serves as a keepsake for the movement’s third rendition, celebrating the community and message of Just One since its inception.

Drawing inspiration from the fun of getting ready before a run, Hannah explains that the collection was created to celebrate the expressive side of the running community.