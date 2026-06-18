Child star Daveigh Chase passes away at 35

According to a report from TMZ, Roy Hernandez, Chase’s boyfriend, confirmed that she passed away due to complications from meningitis and a bloodstream infection, which caused multiple organ failures, including being hospitalized earlier this month for malnutrition-related concerns.

Chase rose to prominence at a young age, first gaining attention for her role as Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko in 2001, where she appeared alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

The actress also transitioned into voice acting, most notably lending her voice to the titular character in Disney’s animated classic “Lilo & Stitch” and her performance as the haunting figure Samara Morgan in the horror hit “The Ring” in 2002.

Chase’s final screen appearance came in the 2016 independent horror film “Jack Goes Home,” after which she largely stepped away from acting.

In the same year, she also drew media attention for legal issues related to minor offenses and alleged possession of controlled substances, and gradually retreated from public life and social media.

Chase also earned early acclaim for her voice performance in Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed animated film “Spirited Away,” further showcasing her range as a performer in both Western and international cinema.

She is widely remembered for multiple works that defined many childhoods and left a lasting imprint on early 2000s pop culture.