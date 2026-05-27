Spending spree

Police in Ruskin, Florida responded to reports of a car theft in Oceanside Circle on the night of 16 May by deploying a helicopter to pursue the suspected carnappers.
Video taken from the helicopter and body camera footage of the officers released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed the stolen car being driven around a local neighborhood and the suspects trying to steal other cars.
When the car drove into a dead-end street, four people jumped out and tried to escape into Little Manatee River State Park. Police, however, caught the minors aged 12 to 15, WTSP reports.
They were charged with theft, burglary, and trespassing by the sheriff’s office, according to WTSP.
Meanwhile, in Zhengzhou, China, a father surrendered his daughter to police on 20 April for bankrupting the family business.
The father surnamed Zhu told police that Xiao Meng, who managed the finances for the family’s cold-chain supply business, spent more than 17 million yuan online between July 2024 and November 2025, The Standard reports.
Zhu said he decided to involve the police so the money could be classified as stolen and recovered from online streamers and livestreaming channels. Bank records showed that Xiao Meng spent more than 23,000 yuan daily, with single transactions sometimes hitting 100,000 yuan, according to The Standard.
Xiao Meng had tipped and gifted the streamers with cash, bought mystery toy boxes, and donated to multiple channels. Her busy father failed to supervise his daughter and when the family discovered a previous overspending, she promised to stop but did not.