Spending spree

Police in Ruskin, Florida responded to reports of a car theft in Oceanside Circle on the night of 16 May by deploying a helicopter to pursue the suspected carnappers.

Video taken from the helicopter and body camera footage of the officers released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed the stolen car being driven around a local neighborhood and the suspects trying to steal other cars.

When the car drove into a dead-end street, four people jumped out and tried to escape into Little Manatee River State Park. Police, however, caught the minors aged 12 to 15, WTSP reports.