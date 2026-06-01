Napolcom calls out viral motovlogger fleeing police

Calinisan warned that social media influence should never be used to glorify or normalize breaking the law.

“Aside from breaking the law, he escaped from the HPG and even bragged about it on social media. We will not tolerate this,” Calinisan said.

“This is a clear disrespect to our police force and the laws they enforce. Time and again, we say: never disrespect the Philippine National Police (PNP),” he added.

The commissioner reminded content creators that online influence carries a responsibility to help build a better society rather than just chasing engagement.

“My appeal to all content creators: let us use our influence wisely and responsibly. It is not all about clicks, likes, or making money,” Calinisan said.

“We should help our fellow citizens, the government, and each other in nation-building. Let us use our platforms to set a good example and contribute to a more orderly and disciplined society,” he added.

Also, Napolcom reiterated its support for police officers performing their duties.

The agency called on motorists and influencers alike to promote discipline, accountability and respect for the law both on the road and online.