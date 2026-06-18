Casuga, Pilac make JPGT Finals in thrillers

The fight for qualification proved every bit as intense as the tournament itself at the demanding Aoki layout of the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, with leaderboard swings, late collapses and clutch finishes determining the final cast of contenders.

Entering the week ranked sixth in the boys’ 11-14 division, Casuga staged a stirring comeback from five shots behind and even grabbed the lead before disaster struck. A bogey-double bogey finish spoiled an otherwise gutsy round of 75, leaving him at 151 and in second behind Chan Anh, who also stumbled with a closing double bogey but sealed the title with a 148 total after a 76.

Ryuji Suzuki charged into third with a 74 for 153, while overnight leader Javie Bautista faltered with an 83 after a 71 and tumbled to fourth at 154.

Still, Casuga’s runner-up finish proved enough. He finished the series with 30 points, tying Suzuki for fourth overall but claiming the last Finals seat via tiebreak. He joins Anh, Vito Sarines and Bautista on the North squad.

Pilac’s path to the Finals was equally dramatic. Needing a big finish to stay alive, she delivered a clutch closing 72 for a 150 total. Although a late stumble denied her the title, the runner-up effort earned the ranking points she needed to secure the fourth and final girls’ berth.

Cailey Gonzales snatched the division crown with a 75 and a 149 aggregate, while Abrin Chan struggled to a 79 and settled for third at 155.

The result sparked a dramatic shift in the standings. Pilac’s runner-up finish netted 12 points, boosting her total to 31 from only three tournaments and allowing her to edge Chan, who finished with 30 points after three third-place efforts.

But Casuga and Pilac were not the only players to rewrite the script in the Luzon Series finale, played under sweltering heat and gusty winds.

In the girls’ 7-10 category, Jaicee Cervantes delivered one of the week’s most dominant performances, firing an eagle-aided 71 to complete a 147 total and romp to an 11-shot victory over Tyly Bernardino, who carded a 77 for 158. Jehanne Mendoza placed third at 160 after an 83.