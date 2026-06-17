Tight race shakes Junior PGT finals hunt

Mendoza stayed within striking distance after recovering from an early triple bogey, while Tyly Bernardino settled in third with an 81.

Cervantes and Mendoza, ranked third and fourth in the Luzon standings, are eyeing spots in the North squad alongside already-qualified Winter Serapio and Andrea Dee. A Cervantes win paired with a Mendoza runner-up finish could lock up the remaining Finals berths, leaving challengers Cecilia Mamauag and Laura Pablo needing a near-miracle after opening rounds of 90 and 91.

“I need to work on my short game tomorrow,” said Cervantes, 9, of Assumption College, who is chasing back-to-back victories. After a hot start, she struggled on the greens, finishing with seven bogeys against two birdies for a 76.

The boys’ 7-10 division remains wide open, with Asher Abad and Drake Matias sharing the lead at 74. Mateo dela Cruz and Kenzo Tan followed with 77s, while Kingston Ching carded an 80.

Ranked fifth in the standings, Abad must win and hope for favorable results to secure a Finals berth. Despite a strong start featuring four birdies in his first nine holes, he faded late with a mix of bogeys and double bogeys.

“My game plan is to just maintain my scoring, block out what the other players are doing, and play my own game,” Abad said.

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Javie Bautista surged ahead with a 71, built on steady putting, to lead Chan Ahn by one. Jacob Casuga remained in contention with a 76.

Bautista, second in the standings, credited his putting for keeping him composed under pressure as he targets a strong finish.

“My putting really helped me save pars and create birdie opportunities,” said Bautista, winner at John Hay. “There’s pressure — not just on me, but on everyone. The key is to stay calm, composed and focused.”

In the girls’ 11-14 division, Cailey Gonzales took control with a 74 highlighted by five birdies, while Aerin Chan shot 76. Gonzales said she was satisfied with her round but stressed the need to stay mentally sharp heading into the final round.

“I made a lot of birdies today,” she said. “But I still need to focus more on the mental side of my game.”

In the premier girls’ 15-18 division, Kendra Garingalao grabbed the lead with an 80, one shot ahead of Rafa Anciano’s 81, setting up a tight race for Finals spots alongside already-qualified twins Lisa and Mona Sarines.

The boys’ 15-18 division also remained tightly contested, with Harry Sales and Aenzo Sulaik sharing the lead at 74. Attention, however, is on qualification battles as the field heads into the final 18 holes.