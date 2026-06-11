Bianca de Vera draws flak for not knowing where ICC is

Netizens were baffled as to why Bianca de Vera was unable to answer correctly the jackpot question in the “Laro Laro Pick” segment of It’s Showtime last Wednesday, 10 June.

The Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition Season 1 Kapamilya housemate was asked by Vice Ganda where Big Brother was first shown, offering one clue — it is where the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) can be found.

The Kapamilya star got it all wrong when she answered the United States of America and the United Kingdom because the correct answer was The Netherlands. As a result, the actress was unable to win the P100,000 jackpot prize.

As a result, De Vera was jeered at on social media, with netizens criticizing her apparent lack of knowledge about current events and socially relevant issues.

“Not everyone knows how to invest in their own assets, like the mind,” one guy observed.

“Ignorance of what’s happening in the country excuses no one. She lives in her own bubble, unfortunately,” a netizen opined.

“I really don’t know which country PBB was first aired in, but when Vice gave the clue that it’s also the headquarters of the ICC, girl, that’s just wild and you still don’t know. That’s current events. Oh my!” wailed one fan.