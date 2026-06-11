Bianca de Vera draws flak for not knowing where ICC is

Netizens were baffled as to why Bianca de Vera was unable to answer correctly the jackpot question in the “Laro Laro Pick” segment of It’s Showtime last Wednesday, 10 June.
The Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition Season 1 Kapamilya housemate was asked by Vice Ganda where Big Brother was first shown, offering one clue — it is where the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) can be found.
The Kapamilya star got it all wrong when she answered the United States of America and the United Kingdom because the correct answer was The Netherlands. As a result, the actress was unable to win the P100,000 jackpot prize.
As a result, De Vera was jeered at on social media, with netizens criticizing her apparent lack of knowledge about current events and socially relevant issues.
“Not everyone knows how to invest in their own assets, like the mind,” one guy observed.
“Ignorance of what’s happening in the country excuses no one. She lives in her own bubble, unfortunately,” a netizen opined.
“I really don’t know which country PBB was first aired in, but when Vice gave the clue that it’s also the headquarters of the ICC, girl, that’s just wild and you still don’t know. That’s current events. Oh my!” wailed one fan.
Sue Ramirez, Rico Blanco shine in ‘Project Baby’
Dominic Roque stayed throughout the screening of Sue Ramirez and Rico Blanco’s movie, Project Baby, during its premiere night on Tuesday, 9 June, at Eastwood Cinema.
“I think he liked the movie because he does not attend premiere nights, but he stayed,” Ramirez, Roque’s girlfriend, said in an ambush interview after the screening.
Having watched the movie as well, Roque cannot be faulted if he liked his girlfriend’s film, as Ramirez acted naturally in every frame. She breezed through her role as a modern and accomplished advertising executive with characteristic aplomb.
“I think many will relate to my character,” Ramirez said, referring to an empowered woman who wants to have a baby with no commitment or obligation from the man who impregnated her.
Surprisingly, Blanco also delivered a nuanced performance as a visual artist who finds himself in an extraordinary situation — a man initially reluctant to be Ramirez’s sperm donor in the film. He internalized his character so well that he was entirely believable as a man who fulfills a woman’s dream even if it goes against his beliefs. His comic timing was perfect, especially in the hospital scene.
Blanco approached his role with characteristic sensibility, and many were surprised to discover that, apart from being a good singer, he is also a capable actor, considering this is his first time as a lead star in a movie.
The film’s narrative take on how a successful executive reacts to her fast-ticking biological clock feels very current, and it is effortlessly brought to life by director Eric Quizon.
The movie is still showing in cinemas.
Thousands flock as ‘Sigabo’ kicks off nationwide motorcade
With its next stops in Cebu, Cavite, Palawan and Pampanga, Sigabo’s nationwide motorcade recently kicked off in Manila.
Coco Martin and Julia Montes felt the love from thousands of Kapamilyas who flocked to the streets of Manila on Saturday, 6 June.
Large crowds gathered in key locations across Manila, including Quiapo, Divisoria, Tondo and Blumentritt, for the almost seven-hour grand motorcade to catch a glimpse of Martin and Montes, together with the rest of the cast of Sigabo.
The fun-filled event was met with overwhelming support from fans, who enjoyed handshakes and selfies with the cast, including impromptu song-and-dance performances led by Martin.
Apart from the lead stars, several cast members of Sigabo joined the motorcade, including Joey Marquez, Carmi Martin, Chanda Romero, Irma Adlawan, JC de Vera, Richard Quan, Jerald Napoles, and more.
The nationwide motorcade is expected to make stops in Cebu, Cavite, Palawan and Pampanga as Sigabo gears up for its premiere on 22 June.