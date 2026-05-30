Expanded 4PH housing projects gain momentum in Visayas

Located in Barangay XIX, the project will comprise at least four five-story residential buildings that are expected to benefit more than 2,400 residents, primarily informal settler families and farm workers.

In Bacolod City, Aliling also attended the ribbon-cutting and blessing of Deca Homes Granada, a subdivision-type housing development under the Expanded 4PH Program. Hundreds of completed house-and-lot units are now ready for turnover to beneficiaries, including low-income workers and government employees from Bacolod and nearby areas.

On Thursday, the housing chief inspected the ongoing development of Iloilo Residences and the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Jaro, Iloilo City.

Iloilo Residences, located in Barangay Sambag, consists of two seven-story residential buildings with elevators and a total of 362 housing units. The development will also feature a multi-purpose hall, health center, park and playground, and basketball court.

Meanwhile, the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Barangay San Isidro is being developed on city-owned property and will consist of 13 ten-story residential buildings with a total of 1,677 condominium units.

Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program continues to address the varying housing needs of Filipino families through sustainable and inclusive initiatives.

“Ang Expanded 4PH ay pinalawak natin upang matugunan ang iba’t-ibang pangangailangan sa pabahay ng ating mga kababayan. Alinsunod sa utos ng Pangulo, patuloy nating palalakasin ang pagpapatupad ng programa sa buong bansa upang mas marami pang Pilipino ang magkaroon ng maayos, ligtas, at abot-kayang pabahay sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulungan ng nasyonal at lokal na pamahalaan at ng pribadong sektor,” Aliling said.

Joining Aliling during the activities were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., head of the Expanded 4PH Project Management Office; DHSUD Regional Office 6 Director Eva Marfil; Negros Island Region Officer-in-Charge Director Elenita Cañete; and other DHSUD and local government officials and partner stakeholders.