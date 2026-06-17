UEP national university bill draws mixed reaction

Acidre cited the university’s existing programs and research facilities as basis for the proposed upgrade.

However, members of the UEP community said they were largely unaware of the plan prior to the bill’s filing.

Student Regent Alpha Mae Marquita said the proposal was never taken up by the Board of Regents, the university’s highest policy-making body, adding she only learned of it through social media.

Former alumni regent Raul Gacusan said broader consultations should have been conducted with stakeholders before the measure was filed, especially given the scale of the proposed transformation.

“A structural transformation of this magnitude requires deep institutional readiness and, most importantly, extensive consultation with the actual stakeholders — the faculty, staff, student body, and the local community — many of whom are only learning about this bill now,” Gacusan said.

He added that consultations would help ensure transparency and address misconceptions surrounding the bill.

Gacusan also raised concerns over Section 22 of the measure, the transitory provision, which provides that the incumbent UEP president would serve a new term as the first president of the proposed national university, with the possibility of reappointment.

He said the university has a strong pool of qualified personnel who could lead the institution under an expanded mandate.

Meanwhile, faculty member Franz Esponilla said the proposed upgrade could bring opportunities such as increased funding, employment, stronger partnerships, and wider recognition for UEP in Eastern Visayas and beyond.