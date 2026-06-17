Mixed reactions greet bid to elevate UEP into national university

House Bill No. 9414, introduced by Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre on 1 June, aims to convert UEP into a national university for sustainability studies, amend its charter, and implement institutional reforms. The measure is currently pending before the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education, which Acidre chairs.

The lawmaker cited the state university's existing academic programs and research facilities as evidence of its readiness for the proposed upgrade.

However, UEP Student Regent Alpha Mae Marquita said the proposal had never been discussed by the Board of Regents, the university's highest policymaking body, and that she only learned about it through social media after the bill had been filed.

Former Alumni Regent Raul Gacusan said a proposal of such magnitude should have been preceded by consultations and public forums involving faculty, staff, students, alumni, and the local community.

“A structural transformation of this magnitude requires deep institutional readiness and, most importantly, extensive consultation with the actual stakeholders,” Gacusan said, adding that wider discussions would promote transparency and prevent misconceptions about the measure.

He also raised concerns over Section 22, the bill's transitory provision, which would allow the incumbent UEP president to serve as the first president of the proposed national university for one term, with the possibility of reappointment.

According to Gacusan, the university already has a pool of qualified leaders capable of carrying out an expanded mandate.

Faculty member Franz Esponilla, meanwhile, welcomed the proposal, saying national university status could provide UEP with greater funding, employment opportunities, stronger institutional partnerships, and wider recognition both in Eastern Visayas and across the country.