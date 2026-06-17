'THEY HAVE 13': Cayetano allies accept defeat after weeks of leadership showdown vs Gatchalian

“It's that simple. Let's just follow the rules,” Legarda told reporters.

In a separate ambush interview minutes before the resumption of the special session on Wednesday, an irate Cayetano added, “They had 13, right? Common sense. If we don't follow the rules, that's the only time we have a problem.”

Cayetano subsequently embraced Gatchalian, signaling reconciliation with the latter, whom she had heavily criticized after being embroiled in a leadership standoff with her brother and the ousted Senate leader, Alan Cayetano.

Senators Imee Marcos and Rodante Marcoleta, also allied with the Cayetano bloc, acknowledged the leadership change and congratulated Gatchalian on the sidelines of the Commission on Appointments hearing.

Senator Bong Go was one with allies, saying, “[The] majority rules. This is a collegial body. Let’s move on with the new leadership.”

No one from the Cayetano-led bloc showed up at the morning special session to witness the election of new Senate leaders, though Legarda, Marcos, Go, and Marcoleta attended the CA hearing held at around 12 p.m.

Legarda, Marcos, and Go returned to the 3 p.m. session, which Marcoleta skipped. Their ally, Senator Camille Villar, also showed up for the afternoon proceedings despite snubbing the session in the morning.

Alan Cayetano, although already conceded shortly before the special session convened, was a no-show at the Senate the entire day.

Meanwhile, Legarda clarified that their participation in the afternoon session is “without prejudice” to their pending petition at the Supreme Court concerning the 3 June leadership revamp.

The petition aims to void and nullify the “rump session” on 3 June that paved the way for Gatchalian and allies to take over.

The Cayetano-led faction derided the move as an illegal “mob rule,” accusing the Gatchalian bloc of bypassing the required 13-member quorum to conduct business and effect a new leadership.

Despite the two-week-long standoff between the two opposing camps, Legarda expressed hope that the new leadership would last, saying she is “truly” and “sincerely” happy for Gatchalian, as well as Senators Tito Sotto and Migz Zubiri, who were both elected to key positions as Senate president pro tempore and majority leader, respectively, under Gatchalian’s watch.

Legarda said she was happy to relinquish her post as pro tempore as long as it adhered to constitutional and procedural rules.

Legarda was formerly allied with Sotto—former Senate leader—until she switched sides and joined the faction that installed Alan Cayetano to the chamber’s top post on 11 May.