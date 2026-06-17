Skyro, ECPay expand loan payment network nationwide

Through the collaboration, Skyro customers can now make loan repayments via ECPay's nationwide network of more than 462,000 over-the-counter outlets, 16,000 kiosks, and over 90 digital payment channels, making the service accessible to users in both urban centers and provincial communities.

The partnership also lowers the service fee to P20 per transaction, allowing customers to save compared with other payment channels that charge as much as P25.

Customers can use the 11-digit mobile number registered to their Skyro account when paying online or at participating pawnshops, remittance centers, convenience stores, supermarkets, and neighborhood stores.

For online payments, users can access partner platforms such as GCash, PalawanPay, and CLiQQ, select "Pay Bills," choose "SKYRO" under the Loans category, enter their registered mobile number and payment details, and complete the transaction.

Those who prefer over-the-counter payments can visit participating ECPay partner outlets, including 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Express, Prince Supermarkets, and LCC. Customers simply need to indicate Skyro as the biller, provide their registered mobile number and payment amount, and keep the receipt after payment.

“Our goal at Skyro has always been to put our customers first by making financial services as simple, accessible, and affordable as possible,” said Nasim Aliev, co-founder and co-CEO of Skyro.

“By expanding our network through ECPay, we are empowering our customers across the country with faster and more convenient repayment options that fit their everyday lifestyle, helping them save both time and money,” he added.

Skyro said the partnership is part of its continuing efforts to make financial services more accessible and convenient for Filipinos through flexible financing solutions and an expanded payment ecosystem.