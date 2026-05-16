VYBE expands reach with M Lhuillier tie-up

“But what’s more rewarding is that every time you use VYBE, you earn points. You earn points not just from your transactions in VYBE, but also if you have BPI products and services,” said Eric Faustino, head of Digital Partnerships and Ecosystems at BPI, during the official media launch of the tie-up last Thursday.

“So, it’s not just a wallet — it’s also BPI’s loyalty platform,” he added.

VYBE by BPI is an all-in-one e-wallet app that allows users to pay via QR Ph, transfer funds to other banks and e-wallets for free, earn and redeem rewards points, and access digital financial services through a mobile platform.

Faustino said the app charges no transaction fees for InstaPay and QR Ph transactions, as well as for fund transfers to any bank or e-wallet.

“That is a VYBE feature or a value proposition that we are very proud of. So, you can transfer to other banks or other wallets for free. Either you scan or key in the details, and then that’s it — very seamless,” he said.

He added that users may cash in to their VYBE e-wallets for free through any of M Lhuillier’s over 3,000 branches nationwide through a three-step process: filling out a Kwarta Padala form and indicating the amount, receiving the transaction receipt from the cashier, and checking the credited amount in the VYBE e-wallet, which should be credited instantaneously.

The companies said the partnership forms part of VYBE’s broader push to make digital financial services more inclusive and widely accessible, helping more Filipinos transition from cash to digital transactions through familiar and convenient channels.