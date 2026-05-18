UnionBank expands cash deposit access through ECPay kiosks

Under the partnership, customers can make cash deposits through kiosks located in convenience stores, malls, groceries, and community centers, including Alfamart, Puregold, Lawson, O! Save, and Puremart outlets.

Benefits customers living far from bank branches

The service is expected to benefit customers living far from bank branches, as well as small business owners, freelancers and individuals who regularly handle cash transactions.

“UnionBank continues to design services around how our customers live and work today,” said Albert Raymond Cuadrante, UnionBank chief marketing and experience officer.

“With ECPay kiosks, we expand access to cash deposit services and provide greater convenience, so banking services are easier to reach as part of customers’ everyday routines,” he added.

Real-time posting

One of the key features of the service is real-time posting, allowing cash deposits made through ECPay kiosks to be credited instantly.

Customers can immediately use deposited funds for bill payments, transfers, online purchases, and other daily expenses without waiting for processing periods.

“Our partnership with UnionBank reinforces ECPay’s commitment to bringing essential financial services closer to Filipinos,” said ECPay president and chief executive officer Patricia D. Pascual.

“By making cash deposits available at thousands of kiosks nationwide, we help customers maximize their time and manage their money more conveniently — any day, anytime,” Pascual added.

Simple, user-friendly deposit process

UnionBank said the deposit process is designed to be simple and user-friendly, even for first-time users. Customers may deposit up to P10,000 per transaction.

The bank said the initiative complements its nationwide branch and ATM network while supporting its broader push to improve access to banking services and everyday convenience.