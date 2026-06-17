Senators rally behind Mindanao aid

As of 16 June, Villanueva said the earthquake had claimed at least 68 lives, injured more than 1,000 people, and left over 30 individuals missing.

“More than one million individuals, or over 330,000 families, have been affected, while nearly 19,000 people remain in evacuation centers,” Villanueva said during a manifestation at the Senate’s special session on Wednesday.

He stressed that Mindanao is a pillar of the national economy, supplying a significant share of the country’s agricultural products.

“When Mindanao is affected, the entire country feels the impact. Initial assessments estimate at least P1.13 billion in damage to public and private infrastructure, and that figure is expected to increase as assessments continue. Homes, schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure have been damaged,” he said.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, who backed Senate Resolutions 447 and 452, emphasized that the victims are more than just statistics.

“Earthquake victims are not merely numbers, nor are the victims of any calamity. They are families who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. The people of Mindanao have shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, but resilience alone is not enough. We cannot rely solely on the strength of our people to recover. They need immediate assistance and the full support of government to rebuild their lives and communities,” Tulfo said.

Senator Erwin Tulfo also supported the resolution, saying it reaffirms the Senate’s commitment to mobilizing relief efforts, providing emergency assistance, restoring essential services and supporting the long-term recovery and rehabilitation of affected areas.

“We also recognize the resilience of the people of Mindanao and stand in solidarity with them as they rebuild their communities. It is imperative that the national government, together with local governments and relevant stakeholders, work closely to address the urgent needs of those affected and strengthen disaster preparedness and response mechanisms to mitigate the impact of future calamities,” he said.

For his part, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said the rehabilitation and recovery of Mindanao must be treated as a “strategic national priority.”

Pangilinan co-sponsored Senate Resolution No. 447, which seeks to provide adequate funding for relief efforts following the earthquake.

“In times of calamity, the Senate must speak as one. I commend Senator Joel Villanueva for his swift action and leadership on this resolution, which reflects the Senate’s shared responsibility to help Mindanao recover, rebuild and prosper,” Pangilinan said.

“The swift and sustained recovery of Mindanao from the June 8 earthquake must be a strategic national priority,” he added.