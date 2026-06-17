Quake-hit families secure shelter aid

A key component of the response is the National Housing Authority’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which provides direct financial assistance to families displaced by the disaster.

Families whose homes were destroyed may receive P30,000, while those with partially damaged houses are eligible for P10,000, subject to validation and assessment by local authorities.

Processing starts

The NHA has begun dispensing assistance for the most severely affected families to help them undertake immediate repairs and rebuild damaged homes.

“The President’s directive is clear. Our fellow Filipinos must immediately feel the government’s support as they recover from the earthquake’s effects. At DHSUD, we are focused on providing urgent assistance to address their housing needs and help them start over,” Aliling said.

The housing chief noted that the department has instructed its shelter agencies to coordinate closely with local government units to speed up beneficiary identification and the delivery of assistance.

“Together with our key shelter agencies, DHSUD continues to coordinate with affected communities so that we can immediately deliver the support they need to recover and rebuild their lives,” he added.

Aliling joined President Marcos in an inspection of earthquake-hit areas in Sarangani province and Region 12, where national and local officials assessed damage to homes, infrastructure, and public facilities as part of ongoing recovery efforts.