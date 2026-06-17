PNP ready for Congress special session, urges calm

Nartatez said the PNP has long prepared calibrated response measures, particularly around the Senate, emphasizing that citizens may exercise their right to peaceful assembly without compromising public safety. He said police forces will remain apolitical and nonpartisan while focusing on maintaining peace and order amid heightened political tensions.

The special session was convened through Proclamation No. 1318 to tackle critical unfinished legislative measures. More than 300 personnel from the National Capital Region Police Office have been deployed around the Senate, with additional forces on standby if needed. Authorities have also implemented strict vehicle inspections and identification checks while strengthening coordination with both the Senate and the House of Representatives.